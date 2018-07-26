Quantcast

 

Various News: Johnny Gargano Reacts To Ciampa Winning The NXT Championship, Natalya Meets Billy Corgan, Kevin Von Erich Slammiversary Moment

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

– On last night’s NXT TV, Johnny Gargano accidentally helped Tommaso Ciampa win the NXT Title. He knows he messed up and posted the following on Twitter…

– Natalya was in the front row at a Smashing Pumpkins concert and later met Billy Corgan backstage….

– Here is Kevin Von Erich at Slammiversary 2014, delivering the old iron claw…

