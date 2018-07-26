Various News: Johnny Gargano Reacts To Ciampa Winning The NXT Championship, Natalya Meets Billy Corgan, Kevin Von Erich Slammiversary Moment

– On last night’s NXT TV, Johnny Gargano accidentally helped Tommaso Ciampa win the NXT Title. He knows he messed up and posted the following on Twitter…

I screwed up.. I caused this mess but I swear to you I'll fix it. Sometimes mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before. I have to be better.. I don't know how and I don't know where but I promise I'll make this right. I just have to.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 26, 2018

– Natalya was in the front row at a Smashing Pumpkins concert and later met Billy Corgan backstage….

One of the best concerts and live shows I’ve ever been to… thank-you @Billy and @SmashingPumpkin for such a magical night that I’ll never forget 🙏🖤🎃 #family #smashingpumpkins pic.twitter.com/1ml6nAMuWl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 26, 2018

– Here is Kevin Von Erich at Slammiversary 2014, delivering the old iron claw…