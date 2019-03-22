WWE News: Johnny Gargano Ready To Win NXT Title, A Look At WWE’s Weekend Schedule, 5 Superstars Who Debuted At Wrestlemania

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano revealed a checklist he made when he arrived in NXT and said there’s only one thing left to check off: win the NXT championship. He’ll get his chance at NXT Takeover: New York when he faces Adam Cole.

Coming up on 4 years now.. .. and there's still one thing left unchecked. https://t.co/GRvrp5wItl — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 21, 2019

– WWE List This features a look at five superstars who made their in-ring debuts at Wrestlemania.

– Three of WWE’s brands will tour this weekend. RAW has an event tonight in Trenton, New Jersey at the CURE Insurance Arena with Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a No DQ match, Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose plus Finn Balor, Nia Jax, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks, The Revival, Natalya, Bayley, Chad Gable, Alexa Bliss and Elias “in Concert” locally advertised. They will then go to Utica, NY tomorrow at the Adirondack Bank Center, Amherst, MA at the Mullins Center on Sunday and then Boston at the TD Garden on Monday.

Smackdown has a live event tomorrow in Elmira, New York at the First Arena with AJ Styles, the Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Jeff Hardy advertised. Sunday they head to Buffalo at the KeyBank Center with AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair advertised. Monday has a show in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center with AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and R-Truth vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Samoa Joe advertised. Smackdwn Live and 205 Live will air on Tuesday from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida tonight at the University Area CDC Gymnasium and tomorrow in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Haverett L. Fenn Center.