Johnny Gargano Reclaims North American Title at NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

It took the aid of a host of Ghostfaces, but Johnny Gargano is once again the North American Champion after NXT Takeover: WarGames. Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest to become the first three-time holdier of the NXT North American Title. He had the help of several Ghostfaces during the match, but it was the final one who hit Priest with a pipe that allowed Gargano to take out Ruff and get the pin. After the match, the Ghostface revealed himself to be Austin Theory.

The win by Gargano ends Ruff’s title reign at 25 days, having beaten Gargano for the title on the November 11th episode of NXT. You can check out pics and video from the match below, and our ongoing coverage of the PPV here.