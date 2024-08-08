Johnny Gargano Reflects On His Journey In Wrestling, Says Younger Him Would Be Proud

Johnny Gargano recently looked back on his wrestling journey and said that his younger self would be proud of what he’s done. Gargano was a guest on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and talked about main eventing last week’s WWE Smackdown in his hometown of Cleveland, plus more.

“I mean the fact that a little eight-year-old Johnny Gargano, I just brought this up recently,” Gargano said (per Fightful). “Summertime 1996 was the very first movie show I went to at the Gund Arena, now [the] Rocket Mortgage Field House, and I dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler from that day on and the fact that I just got to main event that building as one-half of Tag Team Champions.”

He continued, “I’d like to think that my younger self will be proud of what we’ve accomplished, what we’ve turned into, even more so [than] from a wrestling standpoint, but from a human being standpoint, I’d like to think that I try my best, and I’ve turned out pretty okay. So I’d like to think we did pretty good for ourselves.”

Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defended the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Bloodline on last week’s Smackdown but came up short, losing the titles.