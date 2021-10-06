Johnny Gargano Removes References To WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio

In an interesting note, Johnny Gargano has removed references to WWE NXT from his Twitter bio, which had the show listed.

The bio previously read: “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwork. @WWENXT on @USA_Network”

It now reads: “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwork.” It also includes a link to his website.

It should be noted that there is a link to his WWE profile still on his Twitter page. His most recent tweet is a photo of NXT title replicas asking, “What’s next?”

It was reported earlier this month that Gargano’s contract with WWE will expire on December 3. It is unknown at this time if he has signed a new deal or not.