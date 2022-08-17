wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Reportedly Open To WWE Return After Regime Change
Bodyslam.net reports that Johnny Gargano is said to be more open to a return to the WWE after the recent regime change in the company. With Vince McMahon gone, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are the co-CEOs and Triple H is in charge of creative and talent relations.
Gargano has been a free agent since his WWE contract expired on December 10. He has yet to wrestle although he’s teased he will show up somewhere soon.
According to the report, Gargano would be interested in talking to Triple H and “seeing how things would be changing.” While he wasn’t a fan of the grind in WWE, especially after becoming a new father, the “overarching factor for him walking away was dissatisfaction with his position/direction with no set plan for how he’d be used.”
Johnny Gargano has also reportedly been in talks with AEW.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
- Brian Gewirtz Comments On Vince McMahon’s Awareness Of CM Punk Pipebomb Promo
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles