Johnny Gargano Retains North American Title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Clips)

Not even the abduction of Austin Theory could keep Johnny Gargano from walking out of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day with his title. On tonight’s PPV, Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Title. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

The match started with Gargano off his game as Dexter Lumis quietly abducted Theory as The Way made their way toward the ringside area. Gargano sent Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to go find Theory, and had to deal with Kushida alone. He eventually hit One Final Beat on the ramp and then again in the ring for the pinfall.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?! Thanks to @DexterLumis lurking around, things aren't going #TheWay @JohnnyGargano had hoped before his match against @KUSHIDA_0904 for the #WWENXT North American Title at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/gz99zE0xlM — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021