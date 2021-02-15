wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Retains North American Title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Clips)
Not even the abduction of Austin Theory could keep Johnny Gargano from walking out of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day with his title. On tonight’s PPV, Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Title. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
The match started with Gargano off his game as Dexter Lumis quietly abducted Theory as The Way made their way toward the ringside area. Gargano sent Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to go find Theory, and had to deal with Kushida alone. He eventually hit One Final Beat on the ramp and then again in the ring for the pinfall.
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!
Thanks to @DexterLumis lurking around, things aren't going #TheWay @JohnnyGargano had hoped before his match against @KUSHIDA_0904 for the #WWENXT North American Title at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/gz99zE0xlM
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Uhhhh… anyone see @austintheory1? #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/TA524xinFU
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Enter Player 1: @KUSHIDA_0904 ⌚#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1Wjv9ggeCt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Get your head in the game, #JohnnyTakeOver. #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/hGNht1xJQb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
⛓ ⛓ ⛓ #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/p2r0wg9tAi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
🗣️KU-SHI-DA! KU-SHI-DA! KU-SHI-DA! #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/RSSy4EEVIt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Classic @JohnnyGargano. #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/017wt5ZZ1m
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 15, 2021
Will it be another #JohnnyTakeOver night or is it @KUSHIDA_0904's time?
The #WWENXT North American Title is on the line in a hard-hitting collision at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/f1igETreY3
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
CAUGHT HIM! #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/OYE8GWHsov
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
THIS is why he's #JohnnyTakeOver! Beautiful counter by @JohnnyGargano! #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/S1HCblfqtY
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
The Armbar is locked in! Are we getting a new champ tonight?!!?! #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/IsjFNS4VNu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
If @JohnnyGargano's arm wasn't injured before…#NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/BNB0nMhigf
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
𝑿 marks the spot of our retaining N𝑿T North American Champion, @JohnnyGargano! #NXTTakeOver #AndStill @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/Wkji1L93hF
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
#JohnnyTakeOver stands tall. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/31D0pY6jeI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
