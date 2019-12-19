Johnny Gargano Returns to NXT, Gets Involved in NXT Championship Match (Pics, Video)

– Johnny Gargano is back on NXT television, and got a measure of revenge against Finn Balor on tonight’s episode. Gargano appeared during the NXT Championship match between Balor and Adam Cole, coming out to distract Balor and cost him the match. Cole got the pinfall and retained his championship.

You can see pics and video below from the match and post-match segment, which saw Gargano attack Balor with a steel chair. Gargano’s been off television since October 23rd when Balor turned heel and attacked him.