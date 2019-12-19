wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Returns to NXT, Gets Involved in NXT Championship Match (Pics, Video)
– Johnny Gargano is back on NXT television, and got a measure of revenge against Finn Balor on tonight’s episode. Gargano appeared during the NXT Championship match between Balor and Adam Cole, coming out to distract Balor and cost him the match. Cole got the pinfall and retained his championship.
You can see pics and video below from the match and post-match segment, which saw Gargano attack Balor with a steel chair. Gargano’s been off television since October 23rd when Balor turned heel and attacked him.
AND STILL, BAY-BAY!@AdamColePro retains his #NXTChampionship over @FinnBalor! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jaDqPad6Rh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
Welcome back, #JohnnyWrestling.#NXTChampionship #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/W4Tt6H9hbA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
Finn's past has come back to haunt him.
JOHNNY WRESTLING IS BACK!!! #NXTChampionship #WWENXT @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/qwpIhwD1DO
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
His past is back.
This time… in the form of a FURIOUS @JohnnyGargano!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gwgoySpLqr
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Sean Waltman On Being Named as the Fourth nWo Member For WWE Hall of Fame, Working With Ric Flair Despite Having Heat With Him
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around