wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Reveals He’s Wrestled In A Prison Multiple Times
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Beat of Sports (via Fightful), Johnny Gargano revealed that he has wrestled matches at prisons over the years during his time on the independent scene.
He said: “I (wrestled in) an actual prison. Before my time in WWE, I was an independent wrestler, so I would wrestle on a bunch of random shows here and there. They had a show booked in a prison. I’ve wrestled multiple times in prisons, which is a wild crowd. Wild environment. They ran a wrestling show in the middle of the yard where they had all their activities and stuff like that. ‘Hey, come watch a wrestling show,’ and we wrestled in a prison. It was wild.“
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Trashes Logan Paul, Doesn’t Want Him to be a Part of His Business
- Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds