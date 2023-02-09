Johnny Gargano Reveals He’s Wrestled In A Prison Multiple Times

In an interview with Beat of Sports (via Fightful), Johnny Gargano revealed that he has wrestled matches at prisons over the years during his time on the independent scene.

He said: “I (wrestled in) an actual prison. Before my time in WWE, I was an independent wrestler, so I would wrestle on a bunch of random shows here and there. They had a show booked in a prison. I’ve wrestled multiple times in prisons, which is a wild crowd. Wild environment. They ran a wrestling show in the middle of the yard where they had all their activities and stuff like that. ‘Hey, come watch a wrestling show,’ and we wrestled in a prison. It was wild.“