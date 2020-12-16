Johnny Gargano Reveals His 2021 Goals For NXT

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Johnny Gargano spoke about his holiday traditions with Candice LeRae and his goal for NXT heading into 2021. Here are highlights:

On how he and Candice spend the holidays: “We spend Thanksgiving with Candice’s family. I’m always with my family during Christmas. For some reason, I need that wintery sort of cold for Cleveland and Christmas time. I always make sure I at least drive by. I don’t go in it. I drive by the ‘Christmas Story’ house because it’s located there. It’s been a Christmas Eve tradition.”

On desserts during the holidays: “Candice is obviously very good at baking, so she bakes tons of cookies and does all that stuff as well. That is our Christmas Eve sort of thing. Christmas Day it’s Candice and I sort of have a tradition where we don’t put the presents out beforehand. We wait until each other go to bed and then sneak out and put them out kind of like how Santa puts them out. That’s one of our things. I’m very excited for the next couple of weeks even though things are a bit different now. We’re going to make the best of it.”

On his goals for NXT in 2021: “For NXT, I think we have to go back to hopefully having the best atmosphere in the world. I put the TakeOver atmosphere with 15,000 people up against anything I’ve ever seen or been a part of. It is just special. Hopefully, we can get back to that. NXT in general I think we are really good at long-term storytelling. I think as long as we stick to that as our bread and butter, our future is very bright.”