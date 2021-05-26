Johnny Gargano Reveals Original ‘In Your House’ House Is Now A Taco Bell

In an interview with Fightful, Johnny Gargano revealed that the house for the first WWF In Your House PPV, famously given away to a lucky fan, is now a Taco Bell.

When talking about the inclusion of a Michael Hayes’ photo in the house, he said: “He did not know that was going to happen. I remember I saw him — I took pictures in the gear I was wearing In Your House at the PC a couple days after In Your House, I was putting my gear on and all of a sudden I just hear footsteps and a cane. Immediately when I hear the cane, I was like, ‘I know who this is.’ I look up and there he is; Michael PS Hayes. ‘I saw that picture! I saw what you did!’ ‘I had to represent you somehow! We needed Dok Hendrix at In Your House!’ He walked away. I told him it was out of love. In canon, I live in the In Your House house, so of course Dok Hendrix would be represented there. I did a watch along with him. Me and Matt Camp were losing our minds because it’s Todd Pettengill. I have interacted with him a little bit and I’m super excited for what he does at In Your House. Having Todd there is the final chef kiss on the throwback vibe. I want to get Milton Bradley Karate Fighters for this. I want to bring that back. I tried to give away a house last year, but in my research, the house they gave away is a Taco Bell now in Orlando. Maybe we’ll do a sponsorship with them.“