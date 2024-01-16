Johnny Gargano Reveals Travel Debacles Ahead of WWE Raw

– WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed on social media the various travel issues he’s been through ahead of last night’s WWE Raw, which saw himself and DIIY tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa beat The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in tag team action.

It appears Gargano had to deal with multiple canceled flights in order to get to last night’s Raw, and it turned into quite the travel ordeal. Johnny Gargano wrote on X, “The past 24 hours have been a wild ride for our travel crew/family! For the love of the game, baby! #WWERaw @CandiceLeRae @CiampaWWE @indi_hartwell”

Also on Raw, Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae and tag team partner Indi Hartwell beat former Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.