Johnny Gargano On Possible Match Against Roman Reigns For WWE Title, Reigns Not Getting Credit He Deserves

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed a possible match with Roman Reigns for the WWE title, Reigns not getting the credit he deserves, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Johnny Gargano on a possible match with Roman Reigns for the WWE title: “I will say, and this is no surprise and no one should be shocked to hear this. Roman Reigns is at the top of his game right now. Everyone knows that. He is absolutely untouchable when it comes to performance and everything around him right now. I would be honored to be able to have a match with Roman Reigns one day. He is in that position for a reason, and he’s been very, very good. I could have told you years and years and years ago that Roman Reigns is one of the best, but he’s hit a different gear now. I think the dynamic between the lovable underdog babyface Johnny Gargano and the Head of the Table could be a fun one to look to one day.”

On Reigns not getting the credit he deserves: “He absolutely does not [get the credit he deserves]. But I also think the predecessor before him, John Cena, did not get the credit he deserved for how great he was. I feel like you only can appreciate the guys – you could say this about a lot of people, but I feel like you don’t appreciate how great guys are until they are gone. I think we as a culture and society need to get better at giving guys their flowers while we have a chance. Give them their props while they should be getting them. I think we’ve all got to get better at that because it shouldn’t take a guy leaving to really appreciate what he’s done. You should appreciate him in the moment.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.