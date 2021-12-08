Johnny Gargano Says His Future Is Up In the Air, Attacked By Grayson Waller on WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano addressed his career future on this week’s WWE NXT and said that it’s up in the air before being attacked by Grayson Waller. Gargano got the main event segment of the show where he came out and talked about his journey in NXT and how he made it onto the brand because William Regal believed in him and put him in a match after a failed NXT tryout, which led to his successful run.

Gargano, whose WWE contract was set to expire this week after he signed a one-week extension last week, said that he didn’t know what his immediate future held and noted, “I may do some things here and there, but I do know one thing is for sure; in February, I’m going to do the most important job of my life. I’m going to be a dad.”

Gargano was then attacked by Waller, who was mocked by LA Knight previously in the show for being all about the “views and likes.” He hit Gargano with a chair and then wrapped the chair around Gargano’s neck on the outside before throwing him into the ring steps. He then powerbombed Gargano through the announcers table.