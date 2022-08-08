Johnny Gargano Says He And Candice LeRae Are Going To Show Up Somewhere ‘At Some Point’

During an Asylum virtual signing (via Fightful), Johnny Gargano continued to tease his wrestling future and said that he and Candice LeRae will show up somewhere soon. Gargano left WWE back in December and LeRae followed in May. Here are highlights:

On recent returns in WWE: “I’ve seen. I’ve noticed. It’s exciting times all around. You never know what could happen. Keep watching, we’re [Candice & I] going to show up at some point, wherever that may be.”

On a possible DIY reunion with Ciampa: “You never know what could happen. We’re living in a crazy world where anything can go down. You never know what can happen on Mondays or Fridays anymore.”

On a return for himself and LeRae: “I promise. We will. We’ll be making some magic at some point in the future, I promise.”