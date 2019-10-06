Johnny Gargano Says He Meant It When He Said He Was NXT For Life

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Johnny Gargano said that when he previously mentioned that he was NXT for life, in his mind he meant what he said. Here are highlights:

On being NXT for life: “In my mind, when I said I’m ‘NXT for life,’ I meant it. I believe just because things have always been a certain way doesn’t mean they have to stay that way, just because that’s always been the norm. I said it in the promo too, but they don’t tell you you have a choice. You DO have a choice! Like, I’m staying here. I love this place. I’m staying here. That’s what it comes down to. This is the team I believe in. I’ve worked with a lot of these guys for over 10 years. We’ve all traveled the world together. I am so incredibly proud to be on this team. I don’t wan’t to go on another team.”

On staying on NXT: “I like my life here, I like working with this team. Not just the roster, but also the locker room, also the writing staff. I have such a good relationship with all these people. Shawn and Hunter, they are incredibly good at letting talented people be talented and not taking the talent out of them. Enhancing that talent, that is what they are great at.”