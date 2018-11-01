Quantcast

 

Various News: Johnny Gargano Say’s He’d Never Lie to Fans, DDP Yoga Presents ‘A Smackdown On Elm Street,’ Jay White Tells Okada to Be a Man

November 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

– Following the reveal that Johnny Gargano attacked Aleister Black and news that they will face off at NXT Takeover: WarGames II, Gargano posted the following on Twitter.

– Courtesy of DGDX Animation, enjoy the hair-raising tale of a Smackdown on Elm Street…

– NJPW posted the following video on-line of a victorious Jay White & Gedo being interviewed and White telling Okada to be a man…

