WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He’ll Take Everything From Tommaso Ciampa, Zack Gibson Mocks Adam Cole, Scotty 2 Hotty Appreciates Paddy Power Shout Out
– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano vowed to take everything away from Tommaso Ciampa tonight at NXT Takeover: Chicago II.
You tried to take my career.
You tried to take my health.
You tried to take everything I love away from me.
I have nothing left to lose.
That makes me the most dangerous man on the planet.
Tonight.. I take EVERYTHING from you. pic.twitter.com/3hkP5BbbRG
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 16, 2018
– Zack Gibson mocked Adam Cole after their recent match on NXT’s European tour.
British Wrestling BayBay 🇬🇧🔜🔥 pic.twitter.com/HsFbEmxnJp
— Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) June 16, 2018
– Paddy Power recently gave a shoutout to Scotty 2 Hotty, which the former Too Cool member and current NXT trainer responded to.
✌🏽😎😎😎✌🏽 https://t.co/3qNlMUHOJy
— Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) June 16, 2018