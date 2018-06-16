Quantcast

 

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He’ll Take Everything From Tommaso Ciampa, Zack Gibson Mocks Adam Cole, Scotty 2 Hotty Appreciates Paddy Power Shout Out

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: Chicago Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano vowed to take everything away from Tommaso Ciampa tonight at NXT Takeover: Chicago II.

– Zack Gibson mocked Adam Cole after their recent match on NXT’s European tour.

– Paddy Power recently gave a shoutout to Scotty 2 Hotty, which the former Too Cool member and current NXT trainer responded to.

