Johnny Gargano Says His Wife Candice LeRae Deserves a Run With the NXT Women’s Title
– After WWE showcased Johnny Gargano making another appearance in the Hall of NXT North American champions, he took the time to showcase wanting to see his wife, NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, as an NXT champion in the future on Twitter. He shared a photo of LeRae wearing the title and wrote in the caption, “Cool. I won’t stop until this happens.”
Responding to another user on Twitter, Gargano later added on Candice LeRae, “As great as that would be.. she’s been the best for a very very long time.. long before even coming to WWE. For what she’s gone through and done for that division.. She DESERVES her run with the NXT Women’s Championship. And we’re gonna make sure she gets it.”
You can view Gargano’s tweets from yesterday below:
Cool.
I won't stop until this happens. https://t.co/Ralbhpc7LZ pic.twitter.com/XlVHobp09U
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 22, 2020
As great as that would be.. she's been the best for a very very long time.. long before even coming to WWE. For what she's gone through and done for that division.. She DESERVES her run with the NXT Women's Championship. And we're gonna make sure she gets it. https://t.co/Cf7Srd9KAe
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 22, 2020
