WWE News: Johnny Gargano On the Scary Moment at Last Night’s NXT, Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream Clip

– Johnny Gargano appeared in a video after last night’s NXT discussing the injury scare he had on the show. As noted, Gargano ended up landing on his neck during a powerslam which reportedly caused the taping to be stopped at the time, though Gargano was fortunately all right and finished the match. You can see a clip of Gargano discussing the situation below:

– WWE shared a highlight clip of the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream match that served as last night’s main event: