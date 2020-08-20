wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano On the Scary Moment at Last Night’s NXT, Finn Bálor vs. Velveteen Dream Clip
– Johnny Gargano appeared in a video after last night’s NXT discussing the injury scare he had on the show. As noted, Gargano ended up landing on his neck during a powerslam which reportedly caused the taping to be stopped at the time, though Gargano was fortunately all right and finished the match. You can see a clip of Gargano discussing the situation below:
– WWE shared a highlight clip of the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream match that served as last night’s main event:
