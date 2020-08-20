Johnny Gargano Endures Scary Moment On NXT, Advances to NXT Takeover XXX (Pics, Video)

Johnny Gargano is headed to NXT Takeover XXX, but not before having a scary moment in the ring. Gargano defeated Ridge Holland on tonight’s episode of NXT in a Second Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Championship match at Takeover. During the match, Gargano got dropped hard on his head during a powerslam attempt; you can see a GIF and pics from the match below.

As previously reported, the match was taped last week and after the spot, match was stopped as several people including Triple H and Shawn Michaels came to the ringside area. Gargano was said to be okay and insisted on finishing the match; it was reported later that Gargano was “very sore” the next day but otherwise okay.