Johnny Gargano Set To Appear At This Year’s Wrestlecon

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano announced that he will be taking part in this year’s Wrestlecon in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. This will be his first appearance since leaving WWE last year.

He wrote: “Doing signings at Axxess was one of my favorite parts of Wrestlemania weekend (so much so that I would always ask to do extra sessions if someone couldn’t do it). Believe it or not.. I’ve never done a @wrestlecon! So it felt like a good time.. Excited to see all of you in Dallas!

