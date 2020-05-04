Johnny Gargano Dares Seth Rollins to Come to NXT, Says He and Candice LeRae Are WWE’s Power Couple

Speaking with the UK Mirror, Johnny Gargano discussed why he and Candice LeRae are WWE’s top power couple and said Seth Rollins can come down to NXT “any time.” You can check out highlights from the interview below:

On staying in shape during lockdown: “I have a Peloton bike so I am one of those guys now. I get up and have someone shouting at me but I love it, it’s great. I have it in my home gym, which was a spare bedroom. You make the best of what you got. I find as people everyone is really good at adapting and you just gotta make the best of things. We have both been waiting for a while to get a dog just because we are not as home as much as we would want to be. It obviously takes time to housetrain a dog and make sure it doesn’t poop everywhere, but it still poops everywhere! I am running around picking up poop on the regular. We have some time now to train it and it is nice to be home. We are very ‘take things as they come’ and we are just trying to enjoy things as much as we can.”

On his empty arena match with Tommaso Ciampa: “I come from the indies so I have wrestled in front of five people before, so it wasn’t that big of a deal. Once you are in it, once you are in the moment you don’t really notice it as much as people think. I know it’s odd watching it as a viewer. But as a performer being in the ring, you don’t notice it that much. Obviously you are taking some hefty falls and trust me, things do hurt a lot more, they hurt 10 times worse when you haven’t got a huge crowd going nuts for you. ”

On what’s next for him: “I don’t know what’s next. I do know I am incredibly happy that Ciampa is in my past. He said on TV that I am the better man, so me and Candice are good there. I am excited for a new beginning and new re-imagining of the Johnny Gargano character. I am so excited for the potential of me and Candice together as an act. I think we are both incredibly excited and both our creative juices are flowing. I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a while. It’s like in anything, if you do something for so long you get tired of it, the fans get tired of it. I felt like I went as far as I could go within this current incarnation of Johnny Gargano. I’m looking forward to going out with something new, something fresh. I am excited and think the world is going to be pumped about what they see in the future.”

On WrestleMania’s cinematic matches: “I thought that the Boneyard match was amazing – that was awesome. I loved the Firefly Fun House match too, you can call me weird but as a deep dive fan the match was genius. There were so many little deep dives and easter eggs throughout that you can go back and think ‘that was awesome’. They were so different and so cool. Something probably a bit closer to home at WrestleMania was Charlotte Flair challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship. As someone who has been at the forefront of pushing NXT as a main brand for a long time, did it make you proud that Charlotte had passed on the opportunity to challenge for the Raw or SmackDown women’s titles to challenge for NXT’s?”

On which former NXT champions he’d like to see return to Raw: “Well that [Finn Balor] didn’t work out well for me by the way. As far as guys go, I’m gonna shoot for the moon here and go for Seth Rollins. I would love to see him come back. So if Seth Rollins is free on any Wednesday and wants to come by, feel free Seth, come on by. I heard his promo from Raw where he said that there wouldn’t be an NXT or Johnny Gargano without him. If he feels that way, he can feel free to come by on Wednesday, anytime.”

On if he sees himself and Candice as the main power couple in WWE: “The main power couple in WWE? As far as track record goes, I’m sure Seth and Becky may have a strong hold on that title. I mean if Becky wants to come by then she can come and we can do Seth and Becky against me and Candice – we can make that happen. As far as power couples go, I did make the statement that NXT would be much better if me and Candice held the men’s and women’s NXT titles at the same time. So I think if that happens, that makes us the main power couple in not just NXT, but WWE.”