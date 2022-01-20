Johnny Gargano Shares First Vlog, Stated in July He Would Likely Not Re-Sign With WWE

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano released his first vlog featuring himself and wife Candice LeRae, who have their first baby on the way. You can check out that vlog below.

Gargano revealed at the start of the video that he’s been documenting material for the last year in the event he’d have the chance to be able to start showcasing it. The vlog includes Gargano and LeRae revealing to their family members that they’re pregnant.

Additionally, Johnny Gargano mentioned during the vlog in a clip from July 2021 that there is a “99.9999% chance that I don’t re-sign” with WWE. He also stated, “Maybe I’ll become a professional YouTuber if I can figure this out.”