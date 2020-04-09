wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Shares Photo of His Trophy Case, Top 10 NXT Moments
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano shared a photo of his trophy case on Twitter earlier today. You can check out his photo below. He wrote in the caption, “Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG” During last night’s NXT, Gargano picked up a win over Tommaso Ciampa.
Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG 💛 pic.twitter.com/KWrb33ZLXX
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 9, 2020
– Also, WWE released a Top 10 moments video for last night’s NXT. You can view that video below:
