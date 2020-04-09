WWE News: Johnny Gargano Shares Photo of His Trophy Case, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Johnny Gargano shared a photo of his trophy case on Twitter earlier today. You can check out his photo below. He wrote in the caption, “Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG” During last night’s NXT, Gargano picked up a win over Tommaso Ciampa.

Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG 💛 pic.twitter.com/KWrb33ZLXX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 9, 2020

