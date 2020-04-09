wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Shares Photo of His Trophy Case, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– Johnny Gargano shared a photo of his trophy case on Twitter earlier today. You can check out his photo below. He wrote in the caption, “Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG” During last night’s NXT, Gargano picked up a win over Tommaso Ciampa.

– Also, WWE released a Top 10 moments video for last night’s NXT. You can view that video below:

