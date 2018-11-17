wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Tweets Picture of New Shirt for NXT TakeOver, Shares Preview for Tonight’s Match With Aleister Black
– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will face Aleister Black at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. Yesterday on his Twitter account, he shared an image of his new shirt for the event. Earlier today, he shared a new preview for tonight’s match, which you can view below.
It's a movement. It's a happening.
Commemorate Mr. Takeovers record setting 11th Takeover match with this special Limited Edition Los Angeles Event T-Shirt available tomorrow @STAPLESCenter. These bad boys are gonna go fast! #JohnnyTakeover pic.twitter.com/kdtxekjXOU
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 16, 2018
Today's the day.
Gargano vs Black.
The humble hard working kid who fights for what's right vs The self-entitled guy who sits alone in a dark room filled with Birthday candles.
You KNOW who the real hero of this story is and you KNOW what to do, Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/K7VOYHbgea
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 17, 2018