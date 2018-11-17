Quantcast

 

Johnny Gargano Tweets Picture of New Shirt for NXT TakeOver, Shares Preview for Tonight’s Match With Aleister Black

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano

– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will face Aleister Black at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. Yesterday on his Twitter account, he shared an image of his new shirt for the event. Earlier today, he shared a new preview for tonight’s match, which you can view below.

