Various News: Johnny Gargano Shares Throwback Pic With Edge, Top 10 Raw Moments, Video on Delilah Doom

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

– NXT’s Johnny Gargano has posted this meet-and-greet throwback with WWE Hall of Famer Edge from back in 2004…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is a profile video on Rise’s Delilah Doom. Learn more about the reigning Phoenix of Rise Champion ahead of Rise of the Knockouts LIVE on Twitch July 7, 8:30PM ET…

