WWE News: Johnny Gargano Fires Shot at NXT ‘Fans,’ John Cena’s Most Underrated Moments

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

– Johnny Gargano has a shot across the bow for those NXT fans who like to show up in their Undisputed Era shirts. Gargano retweeted a clip from his segment on last night’s NXT and mocked the fans who cheer the heels, as you can see below:

– WWE posted a new Playlist video featuring John Cena’s most underrated moments to celebrate his forty-third birthday:

