WWE News: Johnny Gargano Fires Shot at NXT ‘Fans,’ John Cena’s Most Underrated Moments

– Johnny Gargano has a shot across the bow for those NXT fans who like to show up in their Undisputed Era shirts. Gargano retweeted a clip from his segment on last night’s NXT and mocked the fans who cheer the heels, as you can see below:

Dear NXT "Fan" proudly wearing an Undisputed Era shirt – You cheered Tommaso when he returned and think Io and Finn are "way cooler" now. Tell me I'm wrong. Please. Tell. Me. I'm. Wrong. https://t.co/5qrej3HQ6w — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 23, 2020

– WWE posted a new Playlist video featuring John Cena’s most underrated moments to celebrate his forty-third birthday: