wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Fires Shot at NXT ‘Fans,’ John Cena’s Most Underrated Moments
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano has a shot across the bow for those NXT fans who like to show up in their Undisputed Era shirts. Gargano retweeted a clip from his segment on last night’s NXT and mocked the fans who cheer the heels, as you can see below:
Dear NXT "Fan" proudly wearing an Undisputed Era shirt – You cheered Tommaso when he returned and think Io and Finn are "way cooler" now. Tell me I'm wrong. Please. Tell. Me. I'm. Wrong. https://t.co/5qrej3HQ6w
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 23, 2020
– WWE posted a new Playlist video featuring John Cena’s most underrated moments to celebrate his forty-third birthday:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired Oliver Luck From XFL Before Announcing Its Closure
- Triple H Describes His First Meeting With Vince McMahon, What Impressed Him Most About Vince During That Meeting
- Britt Baker Discusses How Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Treated Her Backstage at NXT TakeOver After She Was Shown On Camera, What Cameraman Told Adam Cole After
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again