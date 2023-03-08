Johnny Gargano To Speak & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano is back in NXT, and he will speak on next week’s episode. Gargano, who made his return as Shawn Michael’s hand-picked opponent for Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver, will appear live on next week’s show.

You can see the full announced card for next week’s episode, which airs live Tuesday on USA, below:

* NXT North American Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA

* Johnny Gargano speaks