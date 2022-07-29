Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Video Appearance On Impact Wrestling

Johnny Gargano made a surprise appearance in a video on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s episode featured a collection of clips with several wrestling stars like Scott D’Amore, KUSHIDA, Jimmy Jacobs, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan talking up Alex Shelley ahead of Shelley’s World Title match against Josh Alexander at Impact Emergence next month. Among the appearances was also Gargano, as you can see in the video below.

Gargano’s appearance marks his first appearance on wrestling TV since he exited WWE in December of last year. There was no indication that Gargano’s appearance was anything more than a one-time cameo.