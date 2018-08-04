Quantcast

 

Various News: Johnny Gargano Surprises Young Fan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Start a Youtube Show, This Week’s MLW: Fusion Video

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
johnny gargano nxt tv 41818

– Johnny Gargano recently made a 5-year-old fan’s birthday more memorable when he sent a video message to a young fan named Nolie. The birthday boy’s mother later said she’s played the video ten times already for Nolie and he sent a special thank you back to Gargano. Gargano commented…

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have started their own YouTube show called, “Dandy’s Donuts.” In their new web series, they taste and critique local donut offerings….

– Here is this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV…

