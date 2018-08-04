Various News: Johnny Gargano Surprises Young Fan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Start a Youtube Show, This Week’s MLW: Fusion Video

– Johnny Gargano recently made a 5-year-old fan’s birthday more memorable when he sent a video message to a young fan named Nolie. The birthday boy’s mother later said she’s played the video ten times already for Nolie and he sent a special thank you back to Gargano. Gargano commented…

Nolie's 5th birthday party had a special guest via video – his favorite wrestler in the world, @JohnnyGargano! Special thanks to Johnny for making a once-in-a-lifetime moment for "Nolie Wrestling". And yes, Nolie has played it on my phone ten times since. pic.twitter.com/3ImdyUl7It — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) August 4, 2018

My phone froze up and didn't save half of this, but this is Nolie's "thank you" to @JohnnyGargano. pic.twitter.com/wmd7txqRGo — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) August 4, 2018

This fills my heart with much joy. If there's a "favorite part of my job".. it's this. Getting the unique opportunity to put smiles on faces, and help others feel the same way I did as a small child who just loved pro wrestling. Happy Birthday Nolie! https://t.co/2w5MeVeVld — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 4, 2018

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have started their own YouTube show called, “Dandy’s Donuts.” In their new web series, they taste and critique local donut offerings….

Our next Dandy’s Donut episode will take place in Greenville South Carolina let us know the BEST donuts in town and we will go check em out! 🍩🍩🍩 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 4, 2018

– Here is this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV…