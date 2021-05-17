Johnny Gargano Talks About His Cage Match With Bronson Reed On Tomorrow’s WWE NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Johnny Gargano spoke about his cage match with Bronson Reed for the NXT North American title on tomorrow night’s episode. Here are highlights:

On taking part in a cage match with Bronson Reed: “The first thing I saw, as soon as the cage match was announced, was Rikishi and Val Venis. I hope that doesn’t happen because that would suck. He’s a big big boy and I can’t imagine…I felt that splash with my wife on his back off the top of a ladder. I’m not good at science and things like that, but with the added height of the cage and his added weight equals not good for me. That’s my equation for the day.”

On his experience in cage matches: “It’s really only my third cage match ever in my career. Cage matches weren’t really at the top of my list like, ‘I really want to be in a cage match one day.’ Ladder match was the number one thing I wanted to be in in WWE and then I was in one of the first ladder matches and I realized ladder matches hurt and feel horrible. They don’t look as cool as they do, everything is just bad. I pride myself as being a student of the game and being creative with my surroundings. I think I have a decent brain for professional wrestling and I like to get creative. I look forward to the challenges of the outside obstacles and different things I can put in there as opposed to a normal singles match. Now I have way more things to play with. Different heights and elements. That’s something that is very exciting for me.”

On Cleveland wrestlers: “It comes down to Cleveland always has that underdog mentality, it’s just bred into us. We’re perpetually told we’re not good enough and we’re not going to make it. You have to find something inside of you to scratch and claw for what you want. Especially in pro wrestling, you always have to do that, especially if you’re not 6’5″ and 325 pounds. You’ll always have to fight, scratch, and claw for what you want. People from Cleveland, Ohio already have half the battle won because they’re used to being told that they aren’t good enough and they’re used to saying, ‘Okay, I’ll show you how good I am’ and they’re used to working hard. I do believe that’s what made me who I am; living in Cleveland.”