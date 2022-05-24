Johnny Gargano Teases Match On Sammy Guevara’s Vlog

Former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano is one of pro wrestling’s hottest free agents, and it was recently revealed he will be appearing at Starrcast V in July to reveal more about what he plans to do next with his career. During an appearance today on the vlog of AEW star Sammy Guevara the former TNT Champion suggests a contest between him and Gargano “would be a pretty badass match.” Gargano agreed before suggesting that “I think someone’s missing” alluding to his wife, Candice LeRae, another former NXT star, and free agent. Watch the Vlog below: