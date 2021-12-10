Johnny Gargano Thanks Fans For Their Support, Announces Plans To Launch Twitch Channel

As previously noted, Johnny Gargano is officially a free agent after not signing a new deal with WWE following the expiration of his one-week extension with the company. It was also announced that his Pro Wrestling Tees store has been reopened, with several new T-shirt designs available.

Gargano has since taken to Twitter to thank the fans for their support.

“You will never fail if you bet on yourself” I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown me these past few days. I hope you continue to follow me on this next part of my journey! (red heart emoji),” Gargano wrote.

He also announced plans for new digital ventures, which will include more content on his Twitch and YouTube channels.

“But wait.. there’s more! Change is scary (especially with a baby on the way) but I’m excited to be able to take this time to dip my toes in some new ventures as well.. I’ve been promising new content for a while! @Twitch @YouTube,” he wrote.

Kyle O’Reilly is also a free agent, with both former NXT stars reportedly removed from the WWE interal roster.

