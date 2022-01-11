wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano: ‘The Itch Is Slowly Starting to Come Back’

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano 12-7-21

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano posted a tweet yesterday, possibly teasing that he’s training and getting the itch to return to the ring. You can view his tweet and comments below.

Gargano tweeted, “You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs…the itch is slowly starting to come back…”

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano became a free agent last month after his latest WWE NXT contract expired. It’s currently unknown where he plans to go next.

