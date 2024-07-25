Johnny Gargano Says He and Tommaso Ciampa Want to Elevate WWE Tag Division

In an interview with Under the Ring, Johnny Gargano spoke about DIY’s run as WWE tag team champions and said that he and Tommaso Ciampa want to elevate the division.

He said: “Being the WWE Tag Team Champions, there’s so much lineage in those titles. I grew up dreaming of holding those titles, and now, the fact that me, and I’d say probably my best friend, Tommaso Ciampa, get a chance to hold those titles, we aren’t just happy being champions. We want to take the tag team division to new heights. We believe in tag team wrestling. We believe in the tag team division. We firmly do believe, as champions, we can take this thing to a whole ‘nother level if we get the opportunity.“