wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano & Triple H Comment on His WWE Return
– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE last night on Raw, delivering a Superkick to Theory. After Gargano’s return, a number of industry talents commented on the segment, including WWE EVP Triple H and Gargano, which you can see below.
Triple H tweeted, “Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!” Meanwhile, Gargano himself wrote, “I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise! #JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw” You can view those tweets below.
Believe in yourself.
Nobody will do it for you.
Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano! https://t.co/prY2obXNor
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2022
I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!#JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022
Smart move pussy, I’d run from me too
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) August 23, 2022
Good for you @JohnnyGargano
Well played. Smart move.#WWERAW@BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2022
Johnny's home
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 23, 2022