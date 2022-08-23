wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano & Triple H Comment on His WWE Return

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Johnny Gargano Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE last night on Raw, delivering a Superkick to Theory. After Gargano’s return, a number of industry talents commented on the segment, including WWE EVP Triple H and Gargano, which you can see below.

Triple H tweeted, “Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!” Meanwhile, Gargano himself wrote, “I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise! #JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw” You can view those tweets below.

