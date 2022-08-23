Johnny Gargano & Triple H Comment on His WWE Return

– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE last night on Raw, delivering a Superkick to Theory. After Gargano’s return, a number of industry talents commented on the segment, including WWE EVP Triple H and Gargano, which you can see below.

Triple H tweeted, “Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!” Meanwhile, Gargano himself wrote, “I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise! #JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw” You can view those tweets below.

Believe in yourself.

Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano! https://t.co/prY2obXNor — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2022

I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!#JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022

Smart move pussy, I’d run from me too — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) August 23, 2022