WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says the Only Way Is ‘The Johnny Gargano Way,’ UUDD Releases Battle of the Brands S2E28, Full Elimination Chamber 2017 Match
– Johnny Gargano wrote on comments on Twitter this week about “The Johnny Gargano Way.” Yesterday he wrote on Twitter, “You know why.. You just don’t want to admit that you were wrong. The lines are not blurred.. from now on there’s only one way to do things.. The JOHNNY GARGANO way.” On this week’s NXT, Gargano claimed that Tommaso Ciampa knows why he turned on him.
Earlier today, Gargano tweeted that he wasn’t hiding before yesterday’s NXT. He wrote, “They call it a ‘SNEAK ATTACK’ yet here I am arriving to the building as clear as day ON CAMERA last week. I again state.. I WORE A POWDER BLUE SPORTS COAT. Definitely not the sneakiest of attires.. I wasn’t hiding.”
– The UpUpDownDown channel has released Season 2 Episode 28 for Battle of the Brands. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James from Elimination Chamber 2017. You can watch the full match video below.
