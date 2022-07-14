Johnny Gargano Understands The Change To WWE NXT 2.0, Mentions Which Wrestlers He Thinks Have Potential

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Johnny Gargano spoke about the change of the NXT brand to NXT 2.0 and which wrestlers he’s keeping an eye on. Here are highlights:

On the change to NXT 2.0: “I totally understand it, they went to more of a strictly developmental program, which I totally get. They’re building people for the future and they have a lot of great gems there and a lot of people that should turn out and hopefully become superstars one day.”

On which stars he’s impressed by: “Cora Jade and Roxanne, in general, have a special place in my heart because they’re kind of just like me, they’re fans growing up that dreamed of wrestling for WWE and dreamed of doing this. Now those two girls are getting the opportunity to go out there and live their dream and show their passion to the world and make things happen. So, I am super happy to see those two get an opportunity.”

On Indi Hartwell: “Indi Hartwell’s still there. She’s my daughter and I think the world of her. I think she is a superstar in every sense of the word, I think she just needs an opportunity and she’s going to shock the world. She’s someone that you turn the light on, and man, she will be entertaining. She is not just entertaining in the ring but as we’ve seen with the wedding and things like that, I think Indi is such an untapped diamond that they haven’t tapped into yet.”