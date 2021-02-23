Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis Set for NXT This Week

– WWE.com has announced that Johnny Gargano will face Dexter Lumis in a non-title match on tomorrow’s edition of NXT. You can view the full announcement below:

Johnny Gargano and company have been reunited with Austin Theory, but Dexter Lumis is still lurking.

The NXT North American Champion will square off with Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday night on NXT.

Gargano and Theory have been at odds with the black-and-gold brand’s Tortured Artist for several weeks. The stakes grew more frightful at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day when Lumis seemingly abducted Theory right behind Gargano.

A dilapidated white van — similar to one we’ve previously seen Lumis involved with — pulled up last week on NXT, and Theory eventually reemerged in the Capitol Wrestling Center, though Lumis was nowhere to be found.

Can Johnny Wrestling finally rid The Way of their Lumis problem, or will he be Lumis’ next victim?