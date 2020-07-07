Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Set for NXT Great American Bash

– WWE has announced a new matchup for the second night of the Great American Bash for NXT. It will be Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. You can read up on the full announcement below:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to face Johnny Gargano

After a heated confrontation, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Johnny Gargano will look to settle their issue in the ring this Wednesday night at NXT’s Great American Bash.

Gargano was with wife Candice LeRae for a backstage interview following her loss in last week’s Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, but the situation quickly devolved into a pull-apart brawl between LeRae and Mia Yim, who are set for a Street Fight.

Also present was “Swerve,” whose attempt to break up the brouhaha was met with scorn from Gargano. Soon, the two men were involved in their own dustup as well.

The veteran Johnny Wrestling will likely look to teach Scott a thing or too, but he shouldn’t discount his opponent. After an impressive showing in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, “Swerve” has been reeling off victories left and right on 205 Live. Can he obtain what would be the biggest feather in his cap with a win over Gargano?