Johnny Gargano Wants to Have an Iron Man Match Against Roderick Strong, Still Wants to Prove He’s the Ace

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight’s NXT, where he will face Roderick Strong. Below are some highlights.

Gargano on still wanting to prove that he’s the ace: “I was pretty excited after last week’s triple threat match [against Strong and Bronson Reed]. I got to mix it up quite a bit with Roddy, and there were people online talking about how they’d like to see a singles match between myself and Roddy, or even a match at a TakeOver. I read someone say they could watch us wrestle for an hour, and that’s quite a compliment. I’m looking to prove that I’m still the ace, that I’m still the guy. I may not have the NXT Championship, I may not have the North American Championship, but I still believe I am the face of this brand. I still believe, when you watch NXT, you watch for Johnny Gargano, who can go in the ring like no one else.”

His thoughts on Roderick Strong: “I’ve known Roddy for a long time. I was on the EVOLVE side of the indies and he was on more of the ROH side, so we didn’t come about too frequently, but we did lock up a few times in PWG. After he was done with ROH, he came to EVOLVE and we had a few matches there. For my money, Roddy is the most explosive professional wrestler on the planet. He brings something to the table that very few people have. His athleticism is off the charts, and he has a gas tank that does not quit. He is the definition of a workhorse. Some people consider me a workhorse, too. When you have two workhorses, two guys that are hungry, and want to show the world what they’ve got, you have a great mix for a great professional wrestling match on Wednesday night.”

Gargano on wanting an Iron Man match in WWE: G: “I’ve yet to have an Iron Match in WWE. I’ve had a few Iron Man matches in my independent career, and one was against Seth Rollins a long, long time ago, but I’ve yet to have one under the WWE umbrella. The Iron Man match, for me, is what made me want to become a professional wrestler. Watching Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart [at WrestleMania XII in 1996], that was the defining moment of my childhood. The boyhood dream came true, Shawn Michaels won the title. I would love to be able to have an Iron Man match in WWE. Having one against Roderick Strong, that would be trouble. Like I said, he does not get tired.”