– During a recent interview with Mike Jones on DC101, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano was asked who he would like to face at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Gargano spoke about wanting a title match with DIY tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Johnny Gargano on who he wants to face at SummerSlam: “Logan Paul is the United States Champion and has been an incredible champion so far. Miz, us Cleveland guys, having a Cleveland showdown would be something special, but we just got drafted to SmackDown and we have not gotten a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles yet. We have not won a title yet on Raw or SmackDown. We said that was our goal for 2024.”

On a possible tag team title match at SummerSlam: “If the stars were to align and me and Tommaso were to get a title match at SummerSlam for the Tag Team Titles, I want to put that out into the universe. To be able to have a title match at SummerSlam in Cleveland Browns stadium, with that crazy atmosphere. I can only imagine what the crowd would be like for that. It’d be something I would remember for a long time and the culmination of work if we were able to make that happen.”

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller currently hold the WWE Tag Team Titles. WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.