wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Wants His Theme Song Back on Streaming Services

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, and now he wants his theme song back on streaming services for fans to enjoy. Gargano made his return on last night’s episode of Raw, and he posted to Twitter to ask the company to put “Rebel Heart” back on Apple Music and Spotify.

Responding to a WWE tweet about his return that read “Now Playing: Rebel Heart,” Gargano wrote:

“Let’s get it back on Spotify and Apple Music for all the kind folks out there!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading