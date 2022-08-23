Johnny Gargano Wants His Theme Song Back on Streaming Services

Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, and now he wants his theme song back on streaming services for fans to enjoy. Gargano made his return on last night’s episode of Raw, and he posted to Twitter to ask the company to put “Rebel Heart” back on Apple Music and Spotify.

Responding to a WWE tweet about his return that read “Now Playing: Rebel Heart,” Gargano wrote:

“Let’s get it back on Spotify and Apple Music for all the kind folks out there!”