Johnny Gargano Says Wargames ‘Hurts A Lot’, Comments On His Experience

In an interview with Battleground (via Wrestling Inc), Johnny Gargano spoke about his past experience in the Wargames match and how the format takes its toll on a wrestler’s body.

He said: “It hurts a lot … how do you prepare for WarGames? I don’t know that you can,” he said. “I think you’ve just got to go in there and throw caution to the wind and be willing to accept that the next day, you might not be able to walk very much. When I did WarGames, it was literally when my contract was expiring so I knew the next day, I probably wasn’t going to wrestle, so I could throw caution to the wind all I wanted. You have to be prepared that you are not going to go into that cage the same way you come out – you are going to be a different person after War Games.“