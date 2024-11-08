Johnny Gargano Weighs In On Potentially Facing Tomasso Ciampa In the Ring

Johnny Gargano have been great enemies as well as allies, and Gargno recently weighed in on the potential for them to compete against each other again. The #DIY member spoke with Gorilla Position and was asked about whether we could expect to see them compete in the ring any time soon, replying that things are good between them right now but you never know down the line.

“Everyone always asks that,” Gargano said (per Fightful). “I think it’s always gonna be the question that’s asked of me and Tommaso, whenever we’re teamed up, is when is that going to happen again? As of right now, speaking in current day, me and Tommasso get along very, very well. I don’t want to say we’re in a different part of our lives, we’re both dads now. So maybe things are a little different for us.”

He continued, “But I will say, we are incredibly excited about the tag team division, incredibly excited about what the future holds for that, incredibly excited about what the future holds for DIY, and I will always say, you never know what can happen in the future. Obviously, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, together or against each other, people want to see it, which is a good thing.”

#DIY had a reign as the WWE Tag Team Champions in July.