Johnny Gargano Creates ‘Wheel of Challengers’ To Determine NXT Opponent Tonight

Johnny Gargano is feeling confident ahead of tonight’s NXT and has created a “Wheel of Challengers” to determine his opponent for the show. The NXT Twitter account shared a look at the wheel, which features Damian Priest, Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, Santos Escobar, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Kyle O’Reilly, Kushida, and Timothy Thatcher. Gargano will face one of those men with his NXT North American Championship on the line on tonight’s show.

NXT tweeted:

“He loves wheels so much that @JohnnyGargano created his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine who will challenge him for the #WWENXT North American Championship tonight!”

Also set for tonight’s show are the following bouts:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Breezango

* Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm

* Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez