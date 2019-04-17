wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Won’t Focus On Negatives, Io Shirai Congratulates Kairi Sane, Latest Video Blog From Mandy Rose

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano said that he doesn’t focus on the negative opinions of others as he has done very well for himself.

– Io Shirai congratulated Kairi Sane, who was called up to Smackdown last night.

– Here is the latest video blog from Mandy Rose.

