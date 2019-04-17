WWE News: Johnny Gargano Won’t Focus On Negatives, Io Shirai Congratulates Kairi Sane, Latest Video Blog From Mandy Rose

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano said that he doesn’t focus on the negative opinions of others as he has done very well for himself.

"Undersized"

"Doesn't have IT"

"Won't stick out in an airport"

You can harp on the negatives but this is why you don't let others perceptions define you..

Plus I like blending in at airports! 🤫

Not too bad for a chubby 8 year old kid from Cleveland with a dream. #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/QTJ8Vy4JgV

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2019