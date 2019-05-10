wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Working As NXT Producer, Nicholas Spotted At WWE HQ, Mia Yim’s Theme Available At Spotify
– Johnny Gargano revealed on Twitter that he has been working as a producer for NXT this weekend.
The #1 killer of success is complacency.
Especially when it comes to this job.. there's just so many different sides and intricacies to it, you can always get better and learn something new.
I get the chance to wear a different hat this weekend! @WWENXT #JohnnyProducing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5JhZXmivAX
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 10, 2019
Did I do the picture right, Dad? (@TripleH)
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 10, 2019
– Nicholas Cone, the son of referee John Cone, was one of the kids brought to work at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut for ‘Bring your Kid to Work Day’.
– WWE Music has released the theme song for Mia Yim online.
