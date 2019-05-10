wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Working As NXT Producer, Nicholas Spotted At WWE HQ, Mia Yim’s Theme Available At Spotify

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– Johnny Gargano revealed on Twitter that he has been working as a producer for NXT this weekend.

– Nicholas Cone, the son of referee John Cone, was one of the kids brought to work at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut for ‘Bring your Kid to Work Day’.

– WWE Music has released the theme song for Mia Yim online.

