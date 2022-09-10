Johnny Gargano On Decision To Let His WWE Deal Expire, If He Considered Other Promotions

Johnny Gargano was on WWE After the Bell this week and discussed his decision to let his WWE deal expire last December and taking nine months off before ultimately deciding to return to WWE, and whether he considered other promotions during his time off. Highlights from his comments are below.

On making the decision to let his WWE contract expire: “I feel like I kind of made a decision that I was going to let my contract expire maybe a year before that, honestly. So it had nothing to do with anything going on currently at the time, it felt like, to me, I was fulfilled with everything I did in NXT and I’m very much a person that wants to enjoy the place I’m working, and I love NXT, that’s why I was there for so long, make no mistake about it, it was my choice to be in NXT for that long because I genuinely loved everyone I was working with, I loved the writers, I loved the locker room, I loved the office. I had great relationships with everybody, but there was another side of it where, what more could I accomplish there? I’ve always had this chip on my shoulder, under dog mentality, where I’m always trying to search and find out what can I do next, I’m always trying to do the things that people tell me I can’t do, and that was my whole NXT run, and I did everything there was to do in NXT, so I’m always looking for that next mountain to climb.”

On Candice LeRae getting pregnant solidifying his decision: “I don’t know if I want to go there [WWE main roster] yet, so I was OK letting my contract expire, and kind of seeing what else is out there, for lack of a better term, but also when the time came, I think everything happens for a reason, obviously, Candice got pregnant, and when Candice got pregnant, that kind of solidified my decision.”

On if he got close to signing with another promotion: “Obviously it crossed my mind, but I was at the point too where I wasn’t ready to come back yet. I was enjoying myself. Obviously I had people that work around me that go out and talk to other places, I have a great team around me to make stuff happen for me that have those discussions so I don’t have to, because that was a big thing for me too while I was gone, I was very focused on being a Dad, and letting the business stuff be handled by other people.”

